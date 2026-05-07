Entertainment News | Vijay Varma-starrer 'Matka King' Returns for Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Video has officially announced that 'Matka King' will return for a second season following the breakout success of its debut chapter, which emerged as the platform's most-watched new scripted series in the last two years.

The announcement was made on social media, with the streaming platform confirming that season 2 of the original drama series is currently in development.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly Alleges Parental Alienation and Financial Abuse Amid Contentious Divorce; Shares Heartbreaking Video From Son's Grave (Watch Video).

Set in the rapidly transforming landscape of 1960s Bombay, 'Matka King' gained attention for its intense portrayal of ambition, power, and identity.

Hinting at the next chapter, the makers said, "The game of Matka is far from over, and neither is Brij Bhatti's reign. Matka King Season 2 is where the real stake begins," in a press note.

Also Read | Vijay's 'Chief Minister' Title Card for 'Jana Nayagan' Goes Viral: Fans React to 'Thalapathy' Name Change Speculation (View Post).

According to Prime Video, the first season ranked No. 1 in 17 countries and trended in the Top 10 across 37 countries during its launch week.

The show was created and written by Abhay Koranne, while Nagraj Popatrao Manjule served as creator, writer, and director.

Season 1 was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment.

Led by Vijay Varma, the eight-episode drama also featured Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in key roles. The ensemble cast included Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini.

Matka King Season 1 premiered on April 17 and is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)