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Former Miss India and actress Celina Jaitly has ignited a wave of public support after sharing a harrowing account of her ongoing legal battle and personal trauma. In a deeply distressing social media post, the actress alleged that she is being denied communication with her three children amid a contentious divorce from her husband of 15 years, Peter Haag. Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Lone Domestic Violence Battle Against Husband Peter Haag; Says ‘It Forced Me To Meet the Woman Inside Me Who Refuses To Die’ (View Post)

Celina Jaitly Shares Heartbreaking Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Video

The actress broke her silence by posting a heartbreaking video of herself cleaning the grave of her late son, Shamsher, in Austria. Celina explained that during her recent visit to Austria for a divorce hearing, Shamsher, who passed away in 2017 due to a heart condition, was the only child she was able to "meet." "I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother," Jaitly wrote. "Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back... I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children."

Celina Jaitly Opens Up on Divorce Battle

Celina Jaitly’s detailed statement regarding her separation from husband Peter Haag describes a marriage marked by personal sacrifice and an emotionally difficult divorce process. The actress alleged that she was served divorce papers in early September under the pretext of collecting a 15th-anniversary gift from a local post office, where Haag had personally driven her. Celina further claimed that throughout their marriage she repeatedly relocated between India, Dubai, Singapore and Austria to support Haag’s hospitality career, often compromising her own professional opportunities and assets in the process. She also raised concerns about parental alienation, alleging that her children, twins Winston and Viraaj, along with younger son Arthur were being influenced and intimidated into speaking against her despite an Austrian Family Court order granting joint custody.

Celina Jaitly Makes Serious Allegations

The actress further alleged that her husband is targeting her premarital assets the only belongings she has left after years of financial and emotional investment in the marriage. She described the conditions set for an amicable separation as "unreasonable" and intended to strip her of her "freedom and dignity." Celina Jaitly Remembers Rituparno Ghosh on Filmmaker’s 7th Death Anniversary.

Celina Jaitly Continues Legal Battle

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2011. They welcomed their first set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012, followed by a second set, Arthur and Shamsher, in 2017. The loss of Shamsher shortly after his birth was a widely publicised tragedy for the family and his memory has now become a central point of Celina’s emotional plea for justice. As of May 7, 2026, Peter Haag has not issued a public response to these specific allegations. Celina's legal team is reportedly continuing to fight for her right to access and communicate with her surviving sons.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Celina Jaitly's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).