Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor-comedian Vir Das has announced that he is coming out with his memoir, 'The Outsider- A Memoir for Misfits'.

He took to social media to unveil the cover of his upcoming book, which he said has been in the works over the past two years.

Also Read | BTS V's Portrait Rights Violated? BigHit Demands Chuncheon City To Remove Kim Taehyung's Photo From Market Promotions.

"I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL The Outsiders! I hope you'll Preorder and share. For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know. Laughter has truly saved my life. I hope to show you how funny and beautiful this world is It hits shelves soon, but you can order it NOW in my profile. @simonandschuster @_simonelement @harpercollinsin This amazing music is Meraki by @dualistinquiry," Vir shared on Instagram.

The memoir, according to his publishers, "is set to take a deep dive into his many phases of life highlighting that the comedy world isn't the only place where he's always felt like an outsider."

Also Read | Why Akshay Kumar Got Emotional After Being Questioned for Using Offensive Word 'F**k You' in 'Kesari Chapter 2' Trailer (Watch Video).

In the book, amongst many incidents highlighted Vir recounts a memorable moment when, stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, with his cruise ship sailing away due to visa issues, he realized that being an outsider isn't just something he experiences--"it's who he is."

Reflecting on his globe-trotting life, Vir said, "I've had a strange life that took me across the world more than anyone I know. I don't know how one ends up being the Indian kid in Nigeria, the African kid in boarding school, the boarding school kid in Delhi Public School, the Delhi kid in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago guy in Alabama, the America-return in Mumbai, the Bollywood guy in comedy, the stand-up comedy guy in Bollywood, the Bollywood guy in Indie Music, and the Indian in American comedy. All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it. I hope to take you across the world through the eyes of a fortunate fool." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)