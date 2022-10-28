Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): British rock band Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin tweeted a tiny snippet of 'The Astronaut', a day after BTS' oldest member Jin shared the teaser of his solo single.

Chris Martin shared a picture and a video of his computer at his studio on Twitter. A close-up of the system playing the song was shown at the beginning of the clip.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Leaves Fans Confused by Posting Pic of Positive Pregnancy Test on Social Media (View Post).

Later in the video, Chris could be seen giggling while lip-syncing to the song. He posted the video and wrote a caption, "The Astronaut // 28 October // (purple heart, boy's face, and rocket emojis)."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "I'm speechless, and that doesn't happen very often!! This is heavenly!! Congrats to Jin & Coldplay!!! I can't wait to hear the full song!!"

Also Read | Animal Control: Indian American Actor Ravi Patel to Star in Fox's Upcoming Comedy Series.

A fan went on saying, "This is going to be everything! This is going to be the air to my lungs! The sun to my days! The comfort I seek! I will not even need food, this will be on repeat! It will be my photosynthesis!!!! This is going to become every fiber of my body!!! This will be breaking records."

"I wasn't intending to be emotionally destroyed until the song premiere but I'm already in tears. Jokes aside #JinXColdplay is so beautiful," read a comment. "Chris, thank you for Namjoon level spoiler!!! We are so SO excited!!!!! I won't be able to sleep now!!!" a Twitter user.

Jin danced to Coldplay's music in various videos shared on Twitter. He joined the band in singing the band's collaboration with BTS, "My Universe." Jin wore a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and black slacks.

The teaser for The Astronaut's music video was tweeted by BTS' Jin on Wednesday night. Jin is seen sitting on a large rock and gazing into the distance for 38 seconds while wearing a suit. Jin was shown looking out over a sizable area where a spaceship had crashed and caught fire. On October 28, during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Argentina, Jin is slated to perform his brand-new solo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)