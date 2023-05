Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah delivered a stellar performance in a web series titled 'Dahaad'.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, 'Dahaad' revolves around a police officer, Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha), who investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms. However, she soon realises that there's a serial killer on the loose.

As the show received a positive response, Sonakshi recently conducted a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

One of the netizens asked Sonakshi about the second season of 'Dahaad'.

"Season 2 kab aa raha hai?" the user posted.

Responding to the netizen, Sonakshi wrote, "I am also asking Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar the same question!!"

Sonakshi has definitely come a long way from being a cop-wife in her debut movie 'Dabangg' alongside megastar Salman Khan to the savage policewoman in the latest series 'Dahaad'.

Sonakshi's 13-year-long journey narrates how well she has transformed in terms of picking roles that leave her mark on the audience.

Sonakshi on her cinematic voyage said, "13 years after my debut in 'Dabangg,' where I played a Cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a Cop with 'Dahaad'.

Talking about her character in the series, Sonakshi said, "I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work."

"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women," Sonakshi added to express why she nodded for the project without giving it a double thought.

The 8-episodic series 'Dahaad' is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. (ANI)

