Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam franchise is transcending boundaries as it is set to be adapted for the South Korean audiences with the official Korean remake. Drishyam is an Indian franchise that has delivered success in every Indian language be it Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu or Hindi. The announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival. Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. Drishyam Korean Remake: Mohanlal’s Thriller, Remade in Bollywood With Ajay Devgn, Goes South Korea With Song Kang-ho Playing Lead.

local Korean production head, Jay Choi, Parasite actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake. The first part of Drishyam, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar whose simple world splinters after an accidental death involving his family and his desperate measures to shield them from the law. With applause-worthy performances from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant, the film was a huge success.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "I'm excited that Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. "All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!" Jay Choi is equally upbeat about the collaboration. He said, "We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. Drishyam Has a Chinese Remake, Sheep Without a Shepherd, That Has Topped Box Office in China and is Now Releasing in UK! (Watch Trailer).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BIGGG NEWS… ‘DRISHYAM’ TO BE REMADE IN KOREAN LANGUAGE: PANORAMA STUDIOS - ANTHOLOGY STUDIOS MAKE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AT CANNES… #KumarMangatPathak’s #PanoramaStudios and #AnthologyStudios announce a partnership for the remake of #Drishyam franchise in #Korea. The official… pic.twitter.com/1kw8eRaAN6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original". Pointing out that the film keeps you hooked with its twists and turns, Kumar Mangat Pathak is confident the Drishyam franchise will find an audience in Korea [and the rest of the world] too. "This is the beginning of a valuable cultural exchange between both countries and their film industries," he signed off.

