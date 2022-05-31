Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, was certainly the most well-liked romantic drama of 2013. It was first launched on May 31, 2013, and it has already been nine years since then.

The film appealed to youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a fantastic premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, and marriage, with amazing music, a magnificent star cast, awesome locales, and brilliantly crafted lines.

As the film completes its ninth anniversary, let's go back to 2013 and revisit its 9 amazing dialogues once more.

1. " Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun. Girna bhi chahta hun. Bas, rukna nahi chahta."

2. "Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain."

3. "Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?"

4. "Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein humare yaadon ke kamre ki itni khidkiyaan khol deti hain ki hum dang reh jaate hai."

5. "Mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phir se."

6. "Kuch logon ke saath rehne se hi sab theek ho jata hai."

7. "Tu right nahi hai Naina, bas mujhse bahut alag hai."

8. "Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na!"

9. "Teri smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai. Mere paas dil hota toh pakka aa jata ispe." (ANI)

