Whether it is the depth of the lyrics, the intricacy of the song's arrangement, the mellowness of the melody, or the story behind the song, exceptional singers produce music pieces that soothe individuals' souls. A well-composed song presents the singer's emotional state to the audience, which glues them together briefly in a moment of shared attention. One such melodious singer is Karandeep Singh, who inspires many, especially the young crowd, with his singing skills. His fusion of the Punjabi songs with an English vibe has captured the hearts of many.

The singer had a passion for singing since childhood, so he started performing at a very early age. Commonly known as Musical KD, he is known for his soothing voice, excellent rhythm, and confidence, which is well portrayed in his songs. Karandeep is not only famous for his singing but also writes and composes songs. He believes one should be well versed with everything to reach a new height.

Talking about the struggling points that shaped his musical career, Karandeep Singh says, "Everyone wants to be successful, but only a few know what it takes to be there. When I was in school, I started performing and always dreamt of becoming a singer, but it always felt like an unachievable dream. I remember the first time when I performed for a huge crowd, I had an amalgamation of nervousness and excitement at the same time. But the love of my audiences made me feel confident and helped me grow in a career as well as in life."

Originated from a humble background, Karandeep Singh never loses hope but stands tall on his desires and goals to achieve something that nobody has attained before. The artist has a massive fan following on his youtube channel 'Musical KD' and is topping the musical chart with his strenuous attempts. Moreover, the artist has gained an enormous fan following on his Instagram & Facebook pages. The singer says that seeing artists performing on stage always enkindled a heat inside him to reach there, and today by God's grace and with his constant efforts, Karandeep Singh can touch the skylines. Diljit Dosanjh, the famous Indian singer, is his inspiration and motivation for making his career in the music industry.

Karandeep Singh, being in the industry for the last three years, has released various songs that have captured the audiences' attention. Few to name are Front Seat, Crush, Kudi Hollywood Wargi, Haan Kari Na, and many more. When asked about his upcoming projects, he listed a few, such as Dhamaal Kudiye, Chankaar, and Surma. The artist looks forward to collaborating with other renowned artists who have already made their place in people's hearts.

The engineer turned singer has a few names in his mind to work with them someday definitely, that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa, Sonam Bajwa, VeeMusic, Raj Ranjodh, and Shehnaz Gill. He will keep up his extraordinary talent of incredible fusions of the songs. His message to the young crowd reads, "There are times when disappointment hits you. Never take a step back; instead, go ahead with more passion and zeal to achieve your aim. We are all human and are inclined toward making mistakes. Thus, never forget to put your utmost efforts into accomplishing your dreams".