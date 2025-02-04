Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The ongoing Maha Kumbh witnessed a special visitor on Tuesday - Heyansh Yadav, the youngest mountaineer from Gurugram, who reached Everest Basecamp at the age of just 3 years and 7 months in 2022.

The young adventurer was also seen demonstrating various yoga postures at the gathering, amazing onlookers with his dedication to fitness.

Heyansh's father, Manjeet Kumar, while speaking to ANI, provided insights into his son's journey, sharing how the young boy's body adapted easily to "high-altitude environments."

"...My son is the youngest person to reach the Everest Basecamp. We used to go to the hills, and we noticed that his (Heyansh's) body easily adapted to the environment. So, after that, we consulted the experts and let him undergo training. He is now moving towards yoga as well. It is his routine to do yoga..." Kumar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a sea of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchami, peacefully concluding the third 'Amrit Snan'.

As per officials, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip during the third and last Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh as of noon on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday also showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

According to an official release, to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Maha Kumbh fair area. Security personnel from various forces- including civil police, traffic police, mounted police, women police, fire brigade, PAC, STF, ATS, NSG commandos, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads--were deployed at key locations such as intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and bathing ghats.

Additionally, water police and trained divers/deep divers were stationed at the holy Sangam to ensure the safety of bathers. Personnel from SDRF, NDRF, and Flood Company continuously monitored the Sangam area and other ghats, keeping a close watch to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

