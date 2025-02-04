Loveyapa marks the second film for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who previously made their debuts in Maharaja and The Archies, respectively. In this upcoming rom-com, they share the screen for the first time, with the film set to hit theatres on February 7. Ahead of the grand release, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded screening of the film, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar. Following the screening, Karan shared his review, calling Loveyapa ‘hugely entertaining’. Aamir Khan Hosts ‘Loveyapa’ Screening! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray Join To Support Junaid Khan (See Pics & Watch Videos).

‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar penned a detailed note praising the film’s narrative, describing it as a ‘solid story’. Loveyapa is written and directed by Advait Chandan. He credited the filmmaker for his exceptional direction, writing, “top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace , relentless energy , humour , emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!!” Karan also noted, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision.” ‘Those First Loves Always Stay With You’: ‘Loveyapa’ Pair Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor on True Love, Sibling Rivalry and Inspiration From Actor Parents Aamir Khan and Sridevi (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Loveyapa’ Review by Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Watch the Trailer of ‘Loveyapa’ Below:

Loveyapa also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham and others in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Srishti Behl, Bhavna Talwar and Madhu Mantena, with Archana Kalpathi serving as the creative producer.

