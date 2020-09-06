Los Angeles, Sep 6 (PTI) Actor DeMarius Copes is the latest addition to the cast of Universal's feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen".

The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Should Apologise for Calling Mumbai a ‘Mini Pakistan’, Says Sanjay Raut.

Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen, and "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever will essay his love interest, Zoe Murphy.

According to Deadline, in his feature debut, Copes will play Oliver, one of Zoe's friends.

Also Read | #1YearOfChhichhore: Makers of Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Pay Tribute In Loving Memory Of The Late Actor (Watch Video).

Copes is best known for starring in Broadway version of hit teen comedy "Mean Girls" and is currently a member of the touring Philip Company production of "Hamilton", the award-winning play by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Also part of "Dear Evan Hansen" cast are Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani.

Stephen Chbosky is attached to direct the movie, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.

Music and lyrics are by Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include musicals "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman".

Pasek and Paul are also on board as executive producers.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will also produce the film. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)