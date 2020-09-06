Chhichhore marked the last theatrical release film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai’s Bandra residence. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, had released on September 6, 2019. This comedy drama also featured Shraddha Kapoor Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey in the lead. The film has completed a year today and the makers have released a video, paying tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput Family Friend Nilotpal Mrinal Says If Sushant Was Depressed, He Couldn’t Have Done ‘Chhichhore’.

The makers have used the hashtag #1YearOfChhichhore and shared a video in which they have highlighted a few stills from the film and also many wonderful behind the scenes moments. One can see how Sushant Singh Rajput was having amazing time with the cast and crew of Chhichhore. The movie had not only opened to positive reviews, but it even had a fantastic collection at the box office. Mumbai Police Did Not Investigate the Death of Late Actor Properly, Feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chhichhore’ Co-Actor Saanand Verma.

A Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput As Chhichhore Completes 1 Year

“Hum haar jeet, success failure mein itna ulajh gaye hai... ki zindagi jeena bhool gaye hai... zindagi mein agar kuch sabse zyada important hai... toh woh hai khud zindagi.” This was one of the iconic dialogues from Chhichhore. The life lessons shared through this film and what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput, it left the audience shocked. The industry has indeed lost one of the finest talents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).