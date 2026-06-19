Genius30's Award: The Secret Weapon Reshaping Political Strategy.

Genius30 is set to be honoured with the prestigious Most Innovative Political Technology Solutions Company award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the organization's pioneering contribution to political technology, data-driven strategy, and advanced analytics that are reshaping how modern electoral and public sentiment systems are designed and executed.

Genius30 has emerged as a specialist technology and data consultancy operating at the intersection of political strategy, large-scale data engineering, and predictive analytics. The organisation is known for building high-performance dashboards, data engines, and sentiment analysis systems that process large volumes of public opinion inputs and convert them into actionable insights for campaign and advisory ecosystems. Its work reflects a growing shift toward technology-enabled decision-making in high-impact governance and electoral environments.

Also Read | Business News | BSE Index Services Launches BSE Saatvik 100 Index.

The award will be presented to Nitesh Pandey, Founder of Genius30 & CodeMagic Academy, a technology entrepreneur and data strategist known for his work across political technology systems and future-focused education initiatives. His name will also be featured on the trophy as "Nitesh Pandey," marking a significant recognition of his leadership and contribution to innovation in this domain.

Under his leadership, Genius30 has developed advanced frameworks for data architecture, voter sentiment mapping, and large-scale survey intelligence systems that engage and analyze inputs from diverse population segments. The organisation’s capabilities in translating complex datasets into real-time strategic intelligence have positioned it as a notable player in the evolving landscape of political technology and analytics-driven consulting.

Also Read | India News | Gujarat SWAGAT Programme Rescheduled to June 22 Due to Shala Praveshotsav.

In parallel, Nitesh Pandey has also founded CodeMagic Academy, an online learning platform focused on introducing children to programming, logical thinking, and AI literacy. This initiative reflects his broader vision of bridging high-end data science expertise with foundational digital education, enabling the next generation to move from passive technology consumption to active creation and problem-solving.

The Most Innovative Political Technology Solutions Company award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation in leveraging technology for political strategy, governance intelligence, and data-driven decision systems. Genius30 has been selected for its distinctive approach to integrating engineering excellence with large-scale analytical frameworks in this specialized field.

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks an important milestone for Genius30, reinforcing its position as an emerging force in political technology and advanced data strategy solutions. The recognition further highlights its expanding influence in shaping how technology is applied to real-world decision-making at scale.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Nitesh Pandey emphasized his continued commitment to building robust data systems and advancing technological frameworks that improve the quality and precision of large-scale decision-making. He reiterated that innovation, education, and analytical excellence will remain central to his long-term vision across all his ventures.

As political strategy and data science continue to converge, Genius30 stands out as an example of how advanced engineering and analytics can redefine traditional models of political consulting and public sentiment understanding in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).