George Linde Gets Maiden ODI Call-up Against India

Johannesburg [South Africa], Mar 2 (ANI): Spinner George Linde has received his maiden ODI call-up for the three-match series against India.Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the 15-member squad which sees the return of Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen to bolster the batting line-up as well as the retention of Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla.Faf and Rassie were out of the ongoing ODI series against Australia, along with Dwaine Pretorius, who will not travel to India.Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection as he and his wife Khadija are anticipating the birth of their first-born child.South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 12. The other two-match will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

