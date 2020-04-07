Gzb: Locals Thrash 6 Students over Reports That One of Them Attended Tablighi Event

Ghaziabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Six students, who were staying at a private hostel in Ghaziabad, were allegedly thrashed by locals following reports that one of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The students, who are from different states, were staying in Radhey Shyam Vihar colony of Muradnagar, police said. After assaulting the students, the locals handed them over to the police.

"The youngsters have been put under quarantine after a medical checkup," Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

At least 1,551 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been identified in Uttar Pradesh so far and 1,257 of them were put under quarantine.

With six persons testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 314 on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported three coronavirus deaths, one each from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.

