Florida [US], February 24 (ANI): Scientists have developed a saliva test that detects breast cancer and has shown promising results in preclinical testing.

A new handheld gadget, according to researchers from the University of Florida and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taiwan, detects breast cancer indicators from a small sample of spit. Their findings appeared in the Journal of Vacuum Science and Technology B.

"Imagine medical staff conducting breast cancer screening in communities or hospitals," said Hsiao-Hsuan Wan, a UF doctoral student in the Department of Chemical Engineering and the study's lead author. "Our device is an excellent choice because it is portable -- about the size of your hand -- and reusable. The testing time is under five seconds per sample, which makes it highly efficient."

The new tool works by placing a saliva sample on a test strip, which is treated with specific antibodies that respond to cancer biomarkers.

Electrical impulses are sent to contact points on the biosensor device. Signals are measured and translated into digital information about how much biomarker is present. The results are quick and easy to interpret, Wan said.

During testing, the device distinguished between healthy breast tissue, early breast cancer, and advanced breast cancer in a small group of 21 women. Their biosensor design uses common components like glucose testing strips and the open-source hardware-software platform Arduino. (ANI)

