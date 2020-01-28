Holocaust Memorial Day Observed in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The holocaust memorial day was observed by Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation (JKUF) here on Monday capital city.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. It commemorates the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jews.

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Russian forces, organiser of the event Ajaat Jamwal said, adding that it was for the first time that the day was observed in Jammu.

Increased awareness about the genocidal war unleashed on Hindus and Sikhs during partition and on Hindus in Kashmir in 1989-90 has created an urgency among the citizens to understand human holocausts around the world and particularly the genocidal wars, Jamwal said.

To commemorate the day, JKUF organised a panel discussion on 'genocides by Pakistan in J&K - 1947 and afterwards' which was attended by distinguished citizens of Jammu from various walks of life.

The panelists were unanimous in highlighting the necessity of recognising genocides against Hindus of the subcontinent from time to time.

These genocides have not been recognised internationally because Hindus and other patriotic citizens have chosen to be willfully blind about them, they said.

This has eventually led to the worst form of denial of genocide by successive governments since Independence as well as by the entire political establishment, they added.

