Hyderabad Police Distributes Food Packets to Migrant Labourers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday distributed food packets among the needy including migrant labourers, in city's Zeba bagh Ashique Nagar area while maintaining social distancing in view of threat of coronavirus spread. The packets were distributed among over 1000 migrant labourers who are stranded after the nationwide lockdown. The food distribution is taking place at 15 to 20 places daily.Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad said, "A programme of food distribution was organised in which more than 1000 migrant labourers were provided food." "Our Chief Minister stated 10 days ago that workers and labourers in the state are economic development partners. It is our moral responsibility to see that any person does not face difficulty in getting food. Hyderabad City Police in coordination with local volunteers is distributing food packets to migrant workers," he said."This programme is being conducted at 15 to 20 places each day. Today we had engineer volunteers distributing here," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)