If Lockdown is Lifted After April 14, It Will Be Done in Phases: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that if the lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases."If the lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases. We will follow the Centre's directives regarding the lockdown. As the disease is increasing day by day, we can't say anything now on ending or continuing with the lockdown," said Khattar."There is no decision on extending the lockdown and everyone is urged not to speculate in this regard," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday.Earlier today, government sources said that many State governments and experts have requested the Central government to extend the lockdown to combat the coronavirus. The Centre is now thinking in this direction said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

