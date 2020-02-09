India Lose 2-3 to Belgium in Second Match of FIH Pro League

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team lost 2-3 to world champions Belgium in the second match of the two-leg FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

India had earlier defeated Belgium 2-1 in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

India are now placed second in the standings of the second edition of the FIH Pro League with eight points from four games, while Belgium are at the top with 14 points from six games.

