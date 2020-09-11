Badaun (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) One person died and 12 others were injured on Friday in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Ujhani area, police said.

The incident took place at about 3 pm when one of the trucks lost control and hit the other, Circle officer, Ujhani Anirudh Singh said.

While one person, who could not be identified died on the spot, the 12 injured were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

