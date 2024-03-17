Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) One person was killed and 13 others, including five children, were seriously injured after a truck fell into a valley in South Goa district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Quepem town on Saturday night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai,who were passing by the road after a poll campaign, joined the rescue work along with locals.

The victims were sitting on the truck's carrier.

The driver lost control over the wheels following which the truck turned turtle and fell into the valley, a senior police official said, adding the victims got trapped inside the vehicle.

One person died on the spot while 13 others, including five children, as many men and three women, were seriously injured, he said.

The injured persons were pulled out from the truck and rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, the police added.

