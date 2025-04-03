Medininagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and stoned to death by a man in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Tinku Sharma (35) allegedly lured the girl to play a ludo game at his home while she was playing outside her residence on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law's Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family’s Wish.

"When the girl did not return home by 2 pm on Wednesday, her family lodged a complaint at a town police outpost. Thereafter, they approached the town police station. When we scanned CCTV footage, the man was seen with the girl," said Devvrat Poddar, the town police station in-charge.

As police reached the accused's location, they found local people beating him.

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

"We immediately arrested the accused. The body of the victim was also recovered and sent for a postmortem. Prima facie, it appears that the girl was stoned to death after being raped. However, we will reach a final conclusion after receiving the postmortem report," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)