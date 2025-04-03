Bhopal, April 3: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram, furious over his 19-year-old daughter's love marriage, allegedly tied up and assaulted his son-in-law’s maternal uncle and other relatives on April 1, Tuesday night. Police rescued them early Wednesday and registered a case against the girl’s parents, brother, and uncle.

In Patharouta, about 100 km from Bhopal, a young woman was in a relationship with a man from Kulamadhi, nearly 20 km away. When the man's maternal uncle attempted to speak with her family about their relationship, they refused to engage. On April 1 afternoon, the girl disappeared, prompting her family to report her missing to the police later that night, reported TOI. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Man, 5-Year-Old Son Recovered From Rail Tracks, Wife Found Hanging in Home in Narmadapuram.

Believing his daughter had eloped, the father captured her lover's maternal uncle, aunt, and an acquaintance. According to police, the uncle was bound and brutally beaten with sticks and sickles. Villagers alerted Patharouta police, who arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The injured were rescued, and a case was registered against the girl's relatives for the assault. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Priests Assaulted in Broad Daylight by Youths in Narmadapuram (Watch Video).

The girl was found on Wednesday, revealing that she had married her lover at a temple.

