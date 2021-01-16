Gangtok, Jan 16 (PTI) Around 100 frontline healthcare workers of Sikkim were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturday when the inoculation drive was launched across the country, officials said here.

Dr Suresh Madan Rasaily, the Head of the Department of Medicine at STNM Hospital, got the first jab.

Rasaily, who is also the nodal officer of Clinical Excellence of its COVID-19 wing, said that he did not feel any discomfort after taking the vaccine.

Around 100 frontline healthcare professionals were inoculated on the first day of the drive at STNM hospital and the district hospital at Gyalshing in West Sikkim.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who launched the exercise in the state and urged people to ignore rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine.

Sikkim received 12,500 doses of Covishield a few days ago.

