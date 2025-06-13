Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has informed that 11 people from the state were among the 241 people who were killed in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

He said the Rajasthan government was in constant touch with the concerned agencies, addressing the emergency situation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Bairwa assured that the state government stands firm with the grieving families.

"Very sad news received about the death of 11 citizens of Rajasthan in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The state government stands with the bereaved family and the injured with full sympathy and support. At the administrative level, there is constant contact and coordination with the concerned agencies," Bairwa, who is also the co-incharge of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat unit, posted on X.

"I pray to God to give place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," he added.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma expressed sorrow over the crash of the London-bound plane and prayed for the well-being of all passengers and crew members.

"The news of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is extremely sad and worrying. I pray to God for the well-being and safety of all the passengers and crew members in this unfortunate incident," Bhajanlal Sharma said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has increased the number of teams attending to the emergency situation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to seven after the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

NDRF Inspector Vinay Kumar said that the specialised force has recovered 81 bodies so far and has deployed seven teams to help with the emergency situation.

"The operation is not yet complete. It is ongoing. We have recovered 81 bodies so far. We can't say anything about the total number of deaths as of now. Seven teams of NDRF have been deployed," Kumar told reporters here.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a federal agency authorised by Congress to investigate civil aviation accidents in the United States (US), is gearing up to send a team of investigators to India to assist with probing the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The Tata group-owned airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call +91 8062779200.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. An official said heavy black smoke was coming from the accident site.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash. (ANI)

