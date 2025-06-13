Vikrant Massey's cousin Clive Kunder died in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash on June 12. The Bollywood actor posted a message on his Instagram Stories, expressing grief over the tragic incident and mourning the loss of his cousin. Clive Kunder, whose name has been spelt as Clive Kundar in early reports, was the First Officer on the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171. The plane crashed within minutes of take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India. The plane carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, and only one person survived the crash, as per latest reports. Air India Plane Crash: Pilots Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kunder Who Steered Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Flight AI-171 Had Cumulatively Logged in Over 9,000 Flying Hours.

Vikrant Massey Mourns Cousin's Death in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

After the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Vikrant Massey wrote on his Instagram Stories, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected."

Vikrant Massey Mourns Cousin's Death in Air India Flight AI171 Crash - See Post:

Vikrant Massey's post after Ahmedabad Plane Crash (Photo Credit: @vikrantmassey)

Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

Air India Flight AI171, en route to London, crashed minutes after take-off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The tragedy has left the nation in a state of shock. Among the 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Air India Flight AI171, at least 169 were Indian citizens, 53 were British, and seven were Portuguese, with one Canadian. Only one passenger has survived. Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

The plane crashed into residential quarters at the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital, which led to the death of five people – four MBBS students and the wife of a student, as per reports. At least 45 others have been injured in the crash at the hospital premises. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan Cancels Appearance at Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025 Launch Event in Solidarity With Nation (Watch Video).

Several Bollywood events for June 12 and 13 were cancelled after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Bollywood and television actors, and South cinema celebrities expressed condolences after the unfortunate incident.

