Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI) A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday.

The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.

"It is a matter of pride that the 110-year-old woman was returned from the clutches of COVID after getting expert treatment," said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Before her, 105-year-old Asma Beevi of Kollam and 103-year-old Pareed from Ernakulam had recently recovered from the pandemic.

Pathu was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 18. She seemed to have contracted the disease through contact with her daughter and both of them had mild symptoms. The hospital officials said that they responded to the treatment calmly without any panic.

Her family members said that they were very happy as she recovered from the disease. They thanked the hospital staff, the government and the health department for their care.

However, Pathu will continue to be monitored at home for another 14 days. (ANI)

