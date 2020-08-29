New Delhi, August 29: India on Saturday decided not to send a contingent to multilateral defence exercise "Kavkaz-2020", which is scheduled to take place in Russia in September, 2020. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) took the decision citing COVID-19 pandemic. A high-level meeting was held in South Block on Saturday to discuss the matter.

According to reports, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were present in the meeting. The defence ministry in a statement said, "Russia & India are privileged strategic partners. At Russia's invitation, India has been participating in many international events. However, due to #COVID19 & consequent difficulties in exercise, India has decided not to send contingent this year to Kavkaz-2020." PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Stress on Strengthening India-Russia Ties to Jointly Address Post COVID-19 Challenges.

Statement by Defence Ministry:

The exercise is scheduled to be held between September 15 and 27. India's decision not to send troops to Russia for the international military drill came amid border dispute with China. Notably, Chinese and Pakistani armies will take part in the exercise.

The exercise will witness the participation of over 12,500 troops, including from Russia. Earlier, there were reports that India would send around 180 troops and officers from across infantry, artillery, mechanised, and armoured forces along with Special Forces, air defence and signals. The drill will be held in Astrakhan region of southern Russia. Now, other members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)- China, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the exercise.

