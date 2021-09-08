Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) Karnataka logged 1,102 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,58,090 and the toll to 37,458.

The day also saw 1,458 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,03,547.

Out of the total number of cases, 338 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 277 discharges and five deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 17,058.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.54 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in number of fatalities was Uttara Kannada with four, Dakshina Kannada (3), Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 338, Dakshina Kannada 200, Udupi 133, Mysuru 64, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,40,310, followed by Mysuru 1,76,687 and Tumakuru 1,19,545.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,17,150, followed by Mysuru 1,73,457 and Tumakuru 1,17,766.

Cumulatively a total of 4,47,38,122 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,69,621 were on Wednesday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)