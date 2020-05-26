India News | 12 New COVID-19 Cases in Chandigarh, Tally 278

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The novel coronavirus cases in Chandigarh rose to 278 on Tuesday after 12 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

There are 87 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Union territory and 187 people have recovered so far, according to the bulletin.

A one-year-old girl and a boy were among the new 12 COVID-19 cases and all are from the Bapu Dham colony, which is the worst-affected area of the city.

Four people have died from the pandemic so far. Family members of a three-day-old girl, who died on Sunday, have tested negative, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,207 samples have been tested so far, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed satisfaction over the increase in testing of samples in the containment zone and buffer zone of Bapu Dham colony.

The patients, whose samples have been taken, can be quarantined in two government hospitals at Sector 16 and Sector 32 till the results are received, Badnore said in a release.

Health Department Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said 83 people had returned from abroad, out of which 16 had been discharged from hotels after completion of a seven-day stay and testing negative.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha said 31,000 stranded migrants had been sent through special trains and buses to their native places.

