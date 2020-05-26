Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector, District Poonch, early morning today. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)". Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)". pic.twitter.com/NFeOACGrVm— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Mumbai, May 26: The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for air, train and interstate bus travel. As per the guidelines, asymptomatic passengers would be permitted to go with advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, they shall inform concerned DDMA/state helpline no. All passengers have been advised to download Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices.

Domestic flights resumed on May 25 and the Mumbai airport also released a schedule of flights for May 26 and 27 for the convenience of passengers. With the commercial domestic aviation services restarting in the country on Monday, it appears the Aarogya Setu app is not a requirement at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe surpassed 5.3 million, while the global toll is more than 342,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In India, the tally witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Monday. The total cases reached 1,38,845 and the death toll mounted to 4,021.

