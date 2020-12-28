Port Blair, Dec 28 (PTI) Twelve more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 4,924, a health department official said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Nine more people were cured of the disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,798, he said.

The Union Territory now has 64 active COVID-19 cases, while 62 people have died so far due to the disease, the official said.

A total of 1,76,895 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the Union Territory and the positivity rate is 2.78 per cent, he added.

