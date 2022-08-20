New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Seven artefacts, including a 14th-century Indo-Persian sword and an 11th-century carved stone door jamb are being repatriated to India from the UK, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Museums in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday signed an agreement with the Indian government to repatriate the seven stolen artefacts to India.

Glasgow Life, a charitable organisation which runs the city's museums, had confirmed the handover earlier this year and the arrangement was formalised at a transfer of ownership ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in the presence of acting Indian High Commissioner to the UK Sujit Ghosh.

"Repatriation of India's rightful artefacts continues under the Narendra Modi government. Seven artifacts, including 14th-century Indo-Persian sword, 11th-century carved stone door jamb and others are being repatriated back from the UK," Reddy tweeted, tagging some photos with it.

"An agreement has been signed between the High Commission of India and the UK's Glasgow Life which manages Glasgow's museums," he said in another tweet.

The seven antiquities to now find their way back to India include a ceremonial Indo-Persian sword, believed to date back to the 14th century, and an 11th-century carved stone door jamb taken from a temple in Kanpur.

Earlier this year, Glasgow City Council had voted to repatriate seven historic artefacts stolen from India, in what had been dubbed the largest single repatriation of items ever from Scotland and the first repatriation of antiquities to India from any UK museum service.

