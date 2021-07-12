Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,18,848 with 155 new cases on Monday, officials said.

For the first time in nearly three months, no fresh deaths were reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 4,357, they said.

Of the latest cases, 113 were reported from the Kashmir division and 42 from the Jammu division, the officials said.

At 33, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by 14 in Kulgam, they said.

There are 2,709 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,11,782 patients have recovered from the disease, they added.

The officials said there are 31 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory. No fresh case was reported the previous day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)