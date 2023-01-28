New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): In a joint operation in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar police have seized 162 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment on Friday.

In a statement, CRPF said, "With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeing in haste."

Also Read | #KhadiFest 2023 Inaugurated at KVIC, Mumbai

Chairman, KVIC Appealed to All to Give Wide … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27, 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially," the statement read.

"The troops destroyed the IEDs in situ and continued with the operation. When they reached near a cave and scanned the cave carefully, 149 IEDs weighing about a kg each were recovered. The troops demolished the IEDs in situ observing prescribed security precautions," the statement further informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Aircraft Crashes in Open Field in Bharatpur’s Ucchain Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)