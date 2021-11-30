Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,71,709, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,054, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

There are 140 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,61,492 people have recovered from the viral disease. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Meets Shiv Sena Leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, amid a scare over new coronavirus variant Omicron, Health Minister Anil Vij held a meeting with health department officials and ordered strict monitoring of international passengers arriving in the state, especially those coming from "at-risk" countries.

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron was first detected in South Africa last week and has been designated as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation.

Vij said to deal with Omicron and a possible third wave of COVID-19, the officers of health and other departments will have to be alert and increase testing.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised by the officials that about 12,000 COVID-19 tests are being done every day in the state and a target of 40,000 tests per day has been set for the coming days.

He directed deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, inspectors general of police and superintendents of police of all districts to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

The protocols include wearing masks, social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene etc.

In addition, where there is a possibility of congestion, like in schools, industries, business premises, at railway stations and bus stands etc., police and civic agencies will strictly enforce the Covid protocols by penalising those who are found not following them, Vij said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)