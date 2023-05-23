New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the complainant, in her complaint, levelled allegations of sexual assault against Pradeep (21), a resident of JJ colony in Tigri, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Teenager Dies of Electrocution: 13-Year-Old Girl Died After Receiving Electric Shock From High-Tension Cable While Playing at Her Residence in Karnataka.

On April 14, 2021, she met Pradeep near Bapu Dham petrol pump and then they became friends. On March 11, Pradeep asked her to meet him at his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her, the officer said.

On Sunday, he again forcefully sexually assaulted her, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Mutual Trust and Respect Bind India-Australia Ties.

A case under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)