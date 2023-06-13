Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Eighteen clusters will be set up across West Bengal for green firecracker manufacturers, and the state government will bear 90 per cent of the cost of developing them, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

"A cluster with 15 units on six acres of land will cost Rs 1.20 crore, and the state government would bear 90 per cent of this cost. The rest of the money has to be borne by the units. Land has already been identified in different districts for the purpose," the official said.

If there are interests to set up clusters on private land, the government would arrange bank loans, he said.

Hubs will be created in Darjeeling, Siliguri and Kolkata for the sale of green firecrackers, he said.

The work for this would start in two months, he added.

