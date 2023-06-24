Gurugram, Jun 24 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl preparing for a medical entrance test allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in her house here on Saturday, police said.

Police received information at around 5 when they received information that a girl had committed suicide in Laxman Vihar phase-2 colony, they said.

The victim, identified as Nikita, was preparing for the medical entrance test, they said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot.

“While the cause behind the suicide could not be ascertained but it is suspected that she took this extreme step after being scolded by her parents,” SHO (sector 9 A police station) Manoj Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said.

The victim's father works as a security guard.

