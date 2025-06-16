New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): AIIMS New Delhi conducted the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2025 for all AIIMS, including new AIIMS set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthyya Suraksha Yojna and other participating Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the ministry in an official release.

According to the release, a total of around 2,000 vacancies of Nursing Officers were advertised, including around 600 vacancies pertaining to AIIMS, New Delhi and 300 vacancies of AIIMS-CAPFIMS (Central Armed Forces Institute of Medical Sciences).

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress Leader's Condition Stable, Under Close Observation, Says Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The results were declared in May 2025, out of 1,939 candidates selected 595 Nursing officers (NOs) have been selected for AIIMS, New Delhi and 288 NOs for AIIMS-CAPFIMS.

Recognizing the critical need for regular staffing in Hospitals, the NORCET examination--earlier conducted once a year--is now being held twice annually to ensure timely recruitment and uninterrupted patient care services. This policy shift aligns with the strategic planning of AIIMS and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Also Read | Air India Delhi-Bound Flight AI315 Returns to Hong Kong Due to Mid-Air Technical Issue.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, virtually addressed the first edition of the Conclave on "Best Practices"

The two-day conclave was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two-day Conclave seeks to showcase exemplary practices adopted by various AIIMS institutions, focusing on patient-centric care, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and academic excellence.

AIIMS institutes from across the country (AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jammu, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Raipur) , along with the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) division and the Ministry of Defence, collaborated in the conclave. Union Health Secretary, Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, delivered the opening address at the event.

In his address, underlining the significance of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Union Minister JP Nadda stated that "each AIIMS, established as an Institute of National Importance, integrates advanced clinical care, high-quality medical education and research excellence. Strategically located to address regional disparities, every AIIMS serves as a Centre of healthcare innovation and learning, delivering equitable, affordable and evidence-based healthcare services. These institutions reflect the Government's commitment to strengthening public health systems, raising standards of care and nurturing a new generation of healthcare leaders." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)