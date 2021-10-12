Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,266, while the toll rose to 3,933 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 59, followed by Karimnagar (16) and Ranga Reddy and Warangal Urban (15 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 201 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,60,143.

The number of active cases was 4,190, the bulletin said.

It said 44,310 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 2,68,74,778.

The samples tested per million population was 7,22,052.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.78 per cent, while it was 98.01 per cent in the country.

