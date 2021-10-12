Bengaluru, October 12: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 58-year-old father in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The incident took place on Monday near in KHB Colony near the Kamakshipalya area of the city. The accused has been identified as Gururaj. He allegedly stabbed his son, Santosh G, after an argument over a trivial issue. The argument broke out between the two at their residence. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 2-Year-Old Son By Slitting His Throat With Knife, Flees From Home After Committing Crime.

The father-son duo ran a driving school. According to a report published in The Times of India, they operated as touts at the regional transport office (RTO). Gururaj used to fight with his son. The accused used to consider Santosh incapable of running their family business. The argument broke out between the two after the Santosh failed to produce documents of a vehicle asked by the accused.

This led to a fight, and both started abusing each other. In a fit of anger, Gururaj stabbed his son with a knife in his chest. The family members took Santosh to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police got the information from the hospital that a patient had been admitted with stab wounds. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Father-in-Law to Death With Sharp Knife After Tiff With Wife in Miyapur.

Cops visited the house of the accused. They found that the entire was cleaned up by the suspect to hide the crime. A case has been registered against Gururaj under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

