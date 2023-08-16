Aizawl, Aug 16 (PTI) Two persons from Assam's Karimganj were arrested in Mizoram's Serchhip district for being in possession of heroin, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling party of East Lungdar Police intercepted a “suspiciously” moving vehicle on Tuesday, they said.

A total of 548.1 gm of heroin concealed in 39 soap cases and 5.32 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from their possession, a police statement said.

The duo was held and booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it said.

