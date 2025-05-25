New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Two people were charred to death and four wounded in a fire that broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in east Delhi's Shahdara Sunday morning, an officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it received a call about the fire around 6.40 am from near Ram Mandir on Moti Ram Road in Shahdara. Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a tin shed structure built over an approximately 400 square yards, which was being used as a charging station for e-rickshaws.

"By 8.30 am, the fire was brought under control. During the operation, two charred bodies were recovered from the debris," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The four injured were rescued and rushed to the GTB Hospital nearby.

The identities of the dead, likely to be workers living in the shed, are yet to be confirmed.

