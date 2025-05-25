Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A red alert was issued for the South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Saturday as a depression system crossed near Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

According to Shubhangi A Bhute, Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "the depression brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to several regions in Maharashtra. The weather office also alerted coastal districts and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions."

The IMD said, "A red alert has been given to South Konkan...Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are looking at the depression which has already crossed between Ratnagiri and Dapoli."

The red alert indicated the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in these districts. Raigad was also placed under an orange alert, while Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar were issued a yellow warning, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in these areas.

A fisherman's warning was also issued along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts, as the sea conditions remained unsafe due to the active monsoon system in the Arabian Sea.

"We have given a Fisherman's Warning Alert for South Konkan along with the entire Maharashtra and Gujarat region, looking at the active monsoon season," said Bhute.

Bhute further added, "Yes, the monsoon has been active till now in South India, and conditions are favourable for the first onset of monsoon in Maharashtra."

The IMD estimated that within two to three days, the monsoon could officially arrive in the state, with rainfall already advancing up to Karwar.

Besides the coastal Konkan belt, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra were also put on red alert, with forecasts warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some parts. The rest of the districts in the state were issued yellow alerts, advising caution.

"A low-pressure area near Ratnagiri has crossed Ratnagiri and Dapoli. Based on the 8:30 am weather observation, red alerts have been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Kolhapur," Bhute added. (ANI)

