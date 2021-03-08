New Delhi/Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Two CRPF personnel, a woman constable and a male head constable, were found shot dead at a camp of the paramilitary force in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Local police suspect it to be a case of suicide based on initial inputs, they said.

The officials said the bodies of the two personnel were found early in the morning at a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 233rd battalion located in Salboni village in West Medinipur district.

They said that a service weapon was used in the incident and claimed that the two were in an extra-marital relationship.

The local police is probing the cause of the incident and initial inputs suggest that the two ended their lives by using the firearm recovered from the spot, the officials said. PTI NES

