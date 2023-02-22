Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) Two persons, accused of duping several people on the pretext of getting them jobs at the upcoming Noida International Airport, have been arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

They also cheated people on the pretext of facilitating loans at low interest rates, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

Yogesh Sharma and Chandan Kumar were apprehended following a raid at a fake call centre located in the Sector 63 police station area after a tip-off, Pandey told reporters.

"During the search at the spot, the two suspects were held. They had been duping people on the pretext of providing loans at lower interest rates and also on the pretext of getting them jobs at the Jewar airport. The accused called up gullible people, lured them with their offers and then asked them to pay Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 in the name of processing fees, document work, etc," the officer said.

"The police team also found several forged appointment letters, loan applications from the spot. We have also seized over a dozen computers, 31 mobile phones from their office, and impounded two cars which were bought using the fraudulently earned money by them," Pandey said.

He said they had been active for about a year and had floated job advertisements on social media and other internet-based platforms to lure people.

Once a person transferred money into their account, the accused would then block their phone numbers and become untraceable, he said.

The Additional DCP said the exact number of people duped by the gang and the money involved was yet to be ascertained but police estimate, on the basis of initial findings, that they have conned "several people" to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh.

"We have seized their computers and a couple of mobile phones. The data is being analysed and more details would emerge soon. We are also trying to ascertain who are the other people associated with them and will arrest them also,” Pandey said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Sector 63 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (all three related to forgery) as well as under provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

