Surat, February 22: Gujarat police on Wednesday uncovered a double murder case and arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly killing two women with a machete. The man murdered two women following a dispute over cutting wood from a field. Reportedly, he demanded sex from one of the women and killed her when she refused. The incident took place at Zanu village in Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad district on February 3.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Rohit Chunara, a resident of Bhuvaldi village in Daskroi, Ahmedabad. He used to work as an agricultural laborer on a plot owned by Kalpesh Patel in Bhuvaldi and lived on a farm with his wife and a child. After committing the crime, the accused fled but was caught when he returned to the village. Gujarat: Forced for Sex and Blackmailed Over Nude Photos, Man Hacks Gay Partner to Death With Axe in Halol; Arrested.

During interrogation, he told cops that the two women, identified as GeetaThakor (50) and Mangu Thakor (62), used to cut wood from Patel's farm for around a year. He had objected to the wood cutting several times. The trio had fought over this very often. On the fateful day, Chunara saw Geeta cutting wood near Patel's farm. This time he made her an offer. He told her that he would allow her to take wood only if she had "sex" with him. Karnataka: Man Sentenced To Death For Unnatural Sex, Murder of One-Year-Old Baby Boy.

Enraged, Geeta started screaming. To shut her up, Chunara struck Geeta's throat with a machete. The woman died on the spot. Mangu rushed to the spot after hearing the cries. There, she found blood-laden Geeta on the ground. Chunara attacked Mangu with a machete and killed her.

