Budaun (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Two pilgrims drowned here while they were bathing in the Ganga river, police said on Thursday.

Subodh Kumar (22) and Amarjeet (21) were part of a group of 'kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) and they had gone to the Ataina Ganga ghat in Ushait on Wednesday to bathe and collect water for Mahashivratri, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Singh said.

They were supposed to offer the water to Lord Shiva on Thursday during the festival, he said.

Kumar and Amarjeet were residents of Mainpuri city of the state and their bodies were fished out with the help of locals and sent for postmortem, he said.

